Media mogul Tyler Perry recently offered a $100k reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Josiah Robinson— a close friend of Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure.

In a heart wrenching endearing post on his Instagram page—Perry pleaded for help. Perry wrote:

A few days ago I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered. My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay. My mind immediately went to Mathew Shepard, and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence. This kid was 23, how is this ok? His mother is devastated. This pain is too common – the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida for years now. The pain of not knowing can be crippling. It’s the pain that my sister and I carry not knowing what truly happened to my 25-year-old nephew, who we were told hung himself in prison just 3 years ago. The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching. So with that said, Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson. Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.

Anyone with any information can call The Criminal Investigation Division at this number.

+1-473-440 3921

You can remain anonymous

In a post dedicated to her ‘Jonty’, Yvette Noel Schure wrote:

My Dearest JONTY. How? How has it been a month since you were so brutally taken from us? It just feels dark without your light. It seems unreal but the soreness in my heart tells me how real it is. I pray you are at peace and that you are doing a Jab Jab waltz in Heaven. I miss your smile, your voice, your dancing feet. Thank you beautiful @nilotic.ny for these precious videos. #justiceforjonty #jontyforever #jontydream @josiah_gnd 💔🌈🇬🇩

