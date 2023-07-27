Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo became the latest guest to grace the Sirius XM/Pandora Playback platform. He sat down with SXM/Pandora VP of Hip Hop Programming Josh “J1” Raiford to discuss his tour and getting in shape at this stage of his career. Moneybagg Yo shared advice he’s received from Yo Gotti and Young Thug and advice he gave to fellow Memphis rap star GloRilla.

He also got personal and shared how he balanced being a father of eight, being an artist and running his label, and as an investor in a restaurant, a water company, and real estate.

J1 presented the Grammy-nominated artist with the SXM/Pandora Hip Hop 50th “Blueprint Award” at the end of the night.

J1 shared his thoughts on Moneybagg Yo stating “I’ve been a fan of Moneybagg Yo for a while now. He continues to evolve not only as an artist but also as a human being. I felt it was right to present him with the Blueprint for two reasons; he followed the Blueprint that Yo Gotti provided and then turned it into his own blueprint for others to follow.”

Carl Crawford, the founder and CEO of 1501 Entertainment was in attendance. Alongside Carl, fifteen media outlets, DJs, influencers, local college students, Sirius XM/Pandora fans, and brand company representatives were also in attendance.