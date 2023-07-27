Post Malone Performs Pop-Up Concert at TSX Entertainment Stage

Post Malone is getting ready to release his new album Austin. Ahead of the release, Post Malone sat with Zane Lowe to discuss the album, specifically the recording process.

“It was so fun, I tell you, to play guitar on every song,” Post revealed. “I don’t know necessarily if I’ve been waiting to make it. It’s always something that’s kind of been wanted to be made, if that makes sense. I don’t know. A lot of the times we go in and we do the music and the melody has never really been

“The way that I work it, the music and the melody has never been written at the same time. It’s usually there’s music there and then the melody comes after. But with that, just being able to sit there, like I said, reverb cross-legged here over in, I think Studio D… with the cans on and so much reverb…You know what I mean? And so it’s really cool and it was a really eye-opening experience for me and how I could write music and how I could make music. And it’s not just one way. There’s so many different ways, like you said. It’s just a song is there, you just got to find it.”

Post Malone also noted that the music he listened to as a child influenced the influence. Those artists were Radiohead, Stevie Wonder, and FleetwoodMac.

This edition of Post Malone is different from the past version as he is operating as a family man, no longer a rock star. During the conversation with Lowe, Malone detailed how he works on his time management.

“I don’t know, it’s just the schedule keeps getting,” Malone said. “I find the more that the world opens back up and everybody’s going on tour and everybody’s doing stuff, which makes a lot of sense, but the schedule just keeps getting fuller. And now that I’m a dad, the schedule only got more full.

“And now that releasing new music, schedule gets fuller and fuller and fuller. But the one thing that’s constant is the amount of time in a day and then the amount of time before we go on tour again or the amount of time before…I’m definitely more tired. Which I was always tired before, but now I’m more tired.”

You can tap into the full interview below.

Post Malone set the stage ablaze with a historic performance at TSX Entertainment, where he also hosted an exclusive pre-listening party for his highly anticipated fifth album, Austin, set to release on July 28th.

The electrifying performance began with his latest hit, “Overdrive,” followed by fan favorites like “Circles” and “Sunflower.” Post delighted his fans with a surprise unreleased song, “Enough is Enough,” and the lead single, “Chemical,” from the forthcoming album, concluding with the crowd-favorite, “Congratulations.”

TSX Entertainment co-CEO Nick Holmsten stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the TSX stage with an exceptional artist like Post Malone. This iconic moment not only marks the beginning of a new era for live performances in Times Square but also showcases our commitment to providing unique and unforgettable experiences for fans around the world.”

TSX Entertainment is a revolutionary venue for live entertainment, located behind an awe-inspiring 18,000-square-foot billboard in the iconic Times Square. The event was made possible through the collaboration of sponsors Raising Cane’s and H-D Collections by Harley-Davidson, along with TSX Entertainment, Post Malone, Republic Records, Times Square Alliance, and the city of New York, allowing fans to experience this historic moment for free.

Post Malone’s ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour, produced by Live Nation, is currently underway and has been met with sold-out shows. The tour features three new songs from “Austin” and a reimagined show with fan-favorite hits. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the next era of Post Malone’s remarkable talent and energy on stage.