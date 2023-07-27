Young Dolph’s daughter debuted her signature, The Aria Collection, on her birthday. The line is part of the Black Men Deserve to Grow Old brand, which is known for fashion with a purpose. His daughter created the design herself, utilizing sketches she made during art therapy sessions. The collection encourages healing for young children who have lost their fathers by emphasizing creative expression.

The product is described as:

Young Dolph’s daughter, Aria, is learning how to cope and accept the passing of her father despite how challenging it is to accept such a harsh, permanent reality. With guidance from therapy, her faith community, her mother, and the support of her family – she is constantly learning how to communicate her undying love for her father through art expression. Additionally, to accompany the collection, Aria penned a poem entitled “Daughters’ Deserve Their Father.” The collection will feature selected parts of the poem and was slightly augmented to speak on behalf of all children who are grieving the loss of their father. Aria beautifully designed a heartfelt drawing that illustrates the love shared between God, father, & daughter. The design is high level screen print and comes in sweatshirts and an adult tshirt. The adult white tee retails at $55 in sizes S-2XL. A portion of the proceeds goes towards the BMDTGO Cares Fund, which helps to amplify the voices of grassroot organizations and help families who have been tragically impacted by gun violence.

You can shop the collection here.

