Exactly one year after Beyoncé’s Renaissance captivated the world, Tiffany & Co. commemorates the milestone by unveiling the Return to Tiffany & Beyoncé collection. This exclusive capsule revamps the luxury brand’s signature heart-shaped “Return to Tiffany” pendants, infusing them with Beyoncé’s iconic imagery and designs inspired by her dazzling world tour, including the notable horse from the “Renaissance” album cover and tour.

According to Variety, the profits from this limited-edition collection will be channeled into the About Love Scholarship program, a powerful collaboration between Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD Foundation, and the Shawn Carter Foundation. These funds will expand on the $2 million previously pledged in 2021, aiming to provide scholarships to students pursuing arts and creative fields at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University.

This collection marks another milestone in the ongoing partnership between Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co., which started with the brand’s “About Love” campaign starring the incomparable singer in 2021. As the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour, Tiffany & Co. has adorned Beyoncé with bespoke creations that added an extra sparkle to her mesmerizing performances. The Return to Tiffany & Beyoncé collection celebrates art, creativity, and empowerment, uniting two powerful entities in a harmonious ode to brilliance and philanthropy.

The collection launches on Saturday, July 29, on Tiffany.com.