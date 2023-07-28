Bronny James has been discharged from the hospital and is reportedly back home resting after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday. According to TMZ, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group doctor Merije Chukumerije stated James showed encouraging signs of recovery.

“We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” Chukumerije stated.

LeBron James has issued his first statement following the news of his son, Bronny James, suffering cardiac arrest while practicing for a showcase with the USC Men’s Basketball team. James delivered his message on Twitter:

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Earlier this week, Damar Hamlin offered his support to the James family following news Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest on Monday.

The eldest son of LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday while practicing at the University of South California, a James family spokesperson revealed to ESPN. James is out of the ICU and in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Hamlin offered prayers and his support on Twitter: “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”