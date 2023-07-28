Byron Juane returns with his velvety smooth new track, “Bands On You,” just as the summer heat intensifies. The rising R&B sensation has been making waves in recent years, and his latest single continues to charm fans with his warm, captivating vocals.

Following the success of his previous release, “Obsessed,” featuring Dee Gatti and Bairi, Byron’s new anthem reflects the times. In a world influenced by City Girls’ style, “Bands On You” perfectly captures the essence of showering your partner with love and spoils. While songs about tricking are not uncommon, Byron’s unique approach sets “Bands On You” apart, earning praise from Rated R&B and signaling even more incredible music to come from this North Carolina-born singer/songwriter in the months ahead.