Drake and Nike’s NOCTA have unveiled their latest Tech Fleece collection, now available on Nocta.com. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Tech Fleece introduces three new captivating colorways.

Check out Drake’s Instagram below to glimpse him, and his crew decked out in the stunning baby blue double-layered zip-up tech fleece hoodie, crewneck, and open-hemmed pants. This exquisite blue hue is exclusively offered on NOCTA’s official website, while the other two colors are also accessible on Nike.com. Prices for the Tech Fleece collection range from $115 to $145, providing a variety of options to choose from.

With the Tech Fleece Full Zip Hoodie, the Tech Fleece Crew, and the Tech Fleece Open Hem Pant, fans can embrace the impeccable style and comfort NOCTA and Drake crafted in this latest collection. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your wardrobe with these cutting-edge pieces from NOCTA’s Tech Fleece line.

Advertisement