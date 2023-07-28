Drake is not down with Pusha T. Escalating the beef, Drake has drug King Push’s longtime friend Pharrell Williams into the drama.

Drake appears on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA album and goes right back at Pusha T, but references the historic chains he purchased that once belonged to Pharrell. Let Drake tell it; he melted them down already.

“Man, fuck all that spinning the narrative shit

I melt down the chains I bought from your boss

Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit

Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis

They not even wearing that shit” – Drake

Drake disses Pusha T & Pharrell on new song off Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, “Meltdown”



pic.twitter.com/OmBr1aelE4 — PMW HIP HOP (@pmwhiphop) July 28, 2023

Drake purchased the Jacob & Co. skateboard pendant that Pharrell once wore frequently. It was part of an online auction and sold for $103K. Drake was then spotted with the chain in St. Barth’s and the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video. He is also believed to have purchased other pieces of Pharrell’s chain.

Drake was done with his jewelry purchases, promoting the single, The Boy showed off Tupac’s ring which soared past $1 million at Sotheby’s to promote the single.