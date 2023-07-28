Audiomack and Love Renaissance (LVRN) have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership to revolutionize the music industry. LVRN, the Atlanta-based record label and management company, will now utilize Audiomack’s cutting-edge ArtistRank system to discover and nurture emerging artists, molding them into the stars of tomorrow.

Unlike traditional analytical tools, ArtistRank focuses on engagement metrics rather than just play growth, enabling partners like LVRN to identify artists building a loyal fanbase with long-term potential accurately. It provides detailed data on fan demographics and predictive insights, charting an artist’s future growth trajectory.

“LVRN’s pulse on the culture and emphasis on the global music scene aligns perfectly with the foundational pillars of Audiomack,” said Ryan Philip, Manager, Music & Data Partnerships at Audiomack. “Powered by ArtistRank, this partnership will shed light on artists worldwide building loyal, dedicated fanbases.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Audiomack,” said Tunde Balogun, LVRN co-founder and President. “Last year, LVRN set out to discover and nurture talent from all over the world. We’ve been fortunate to manage successful campaigns with global acts like Davido and SPINALL, so we knew there was more we could do to achieve our goal on the label side. This partnership is a significant step forward for LVRN, and we can’t wait to see what kind of talent we’ll uncover together.”

Audiomack’s successful implementation of ArtistRank has already amplified several rising global acts on its platform, including Asake, 1Da Banton, and Byron Messia. The collaboration with LVRN will go a step further, developing tailor-made marketing strategies, initiatives, and promotions for budding talents.

Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, added: “Our focus and intention on being a global company continue with this partnership with Audiomack. In a crowded music landscape, the ArtistRank tool will help us to spread our wings and allows us to get behind quality artists sooner and support them in whatever capacity they need.”

This partnership marks a continuation of Audiomack and LVRN’s previous collaboration in May, where LVRN’s co-founder, Justice Baiden, participated in STAMPED, a contest and playlist series on Audiomack that highlighted emerging artists and paired them with music industry’s top executives. With this innovative alliance, the music industry can expect to witness the rise of a new generation of music superstars.