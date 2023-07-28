Post Malone has finally dropped his highly awaited fifth full-length album, AUSTIN, under Mercury Records/Republic Records. The album, aptly named after his legal name, showcases yet another evolution in Post’s sound, presenting all live instrumentation produced by himself and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt.

Currently, Post is captivating audiences across North America on his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour, comprising 26 dates and featuring a full live band. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will conclude its US run at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19. Fans attending the show can expect Post’s signature exhilarating performance, including three fresh tracks from his latest album, AUSTIN and reimagined renditions of fan-favorite songs.

Post Malone continues solidifying his position as one of his generation’s most influential and celebrated artists with his ever-evolving sound and extraordinary live performance.

