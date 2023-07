Rick Ross Says Errol Spence Jr. is ‘Going Down’ in This Weekend’s Fight Against Terence Crawford

It’s big fight weekend as Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford will face off in Vegas. Hitting Instagram, Rick Ross delivered what he thinks will be the result: a Crawford win.

“It’s the biggest fight you niggas seen in your whole life,” Ross said. “Errol Spence you going down. T-Bud, Terence Crawford, Ricky Rozay. It’s going down.”

Ross revealed he will be at the fight. Who do you have winning?

