Saweetie has unleashed two new singles destined to dominate music and pop culture. Collaborating with rap luminaries YG and Tyga, she sets the club scene on fire with the club-ready anthem “Birthday,” exuding confidence and suggestive charm in her signature style. The accompanying music video captures the trio in full party mode, and Saweetie commands the spotlight with her eye-candy allure and unapologetic attitude, truly embodying the role of a Goddess.

But the celebration doesn’t end there. Saweetie flips Suzanne Vega’s iconic “Tom’s Diner” in her follow-up track, “Shot O’Clock.” This upbeat nightclub anthem perfectly captures the energy of endless nights of partying with friends. Saweetie’s bold delivery and tell-it-like-it-is lyricism continue to captivate, showcasing her versatile talent as she effortlessly switches between punchy rap bars and catchy hooks.

These two singles are a glimpse of what’s to come from her highly anticipated debut album. With “Birthday” and “Shot O’ Clock,” Saweetie raises the bar, delivering bangers that will undoubtedly become party favorites for years to come, solidifying her status as a hip-hop heavyweight.

Love is in the air! Just a few days after YG and Saweetie were seen boo’ed up for date night in Los Angeles, it looks like the lovebirds have been keeping this exciting news in the vault. Today, YG, Saweetie, and Tyga announce their STR8 TO THE KLUB Tour, a true West Coast lineup if there ever was one.

The trio is slated to perform 14 arena shows in 13 North American cities, kicking things off on September 21st at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and concluding at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on November 22nd. This serves as YG’s second headlining tour this year, on the heels of his Red Cup Tour. This will be Tyga and Saweetie’s first headlining tour this year.

This isn’t the first time YG and Saweetie showed PDA, previously sighted cuddling up backstage at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Additionally, the two were seen on baecation in Cabo at the end of May, with photos of them kissing and snuggled by the cool. The two collaborated on Mozzy’s “In My Face” record just last year, alongside 2 Chainz.

Tickets for the STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR go on sale this Friday, July 21st, at 10am local time. Visit www.str8totheklub.com.

YG, TYGA, AND SAWEETIE “STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR” DATES

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 22, 2023 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Thomas & Mack Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena

Friday, September 29, 2023 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Friday, October 6, 2023 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, October 14, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum