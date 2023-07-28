In an electrifying fusion of sports and music, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) revealed an exclusive collaboration with XO and The Weeknd, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. The Weeknd is all set to dazzle the crowds with two sold-out nights at the iconic Stade de France on July 29 and 30 as part of his After Hours Til Dawn global tour.

To commemorate this special occasion, PSG is launching a PSGXO collector’s jersey, an exquisite masterpiece produced in a limited edition. The stunning white 23/24 Nike outdoor jersey will proudly bear the emblem of XO records, adding a touch of musical flair to the traditional football design. Fans can get their hands on this extraordinary jersey available for purchase at the official stores at the Stade de France during The Weeknd’s concert, as well as on psg.fr and in PSG’s official stores in Paris, including the renowned Champs-Elysées and Megastore locations. This unique collaboration was brought to life in partnership with Fanatics, a proud partner of Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding to the excitement, an exclusive PSGXO jersey signed by all the talented players of the club and The Weeknd himself will be auctioned off by the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation at a forthcoming gala. The proceeds from this extraordinary piece of memorabilia will contribute to charitable causes, further enriching the impact of this captivating partnership between sports, music, and the power of giving back.

As fans eagerly anticipate The Weeknd’s sensational performances, the PSGXO collector’s jersey becomes a cherished memento, symbolizing the magical connection between football and music and the unity it brings to the heart of Paris.