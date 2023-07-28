BABYFXCE E is here to put on for his hometown of Flint, Michigan. Growing up on the North side, the rising star exploded onto the scene with his breakout single titled “Six Flags,” showcasing his talents as an MC with undeniable bars and unpredictable melodies. This is the testimony of an underdog who’s ready to prove his worth to the rap game.

With his numbers increasing exponentially on the daily, BABYFXCE E continues with the momentum by dropping his newest single and visual titled “Charge it To The Game.”

Speaking on the inspiration, BABYFXCE E states, “When I made ‘Charge It To The Game,’ I was really just skipping thru beats and freestyling on them. Then the beat first came on and I said the first two lines off the top… then loaded the beat up.”

Advertisement

Directed by SPRK, the 2.5 minute visual sees BABYFXCE E bringing the song to life, performing it in his hood with his homies by his side. He also made sure to insert b-roll from his Glorilla show.

BABYFXCE E leaves listeners with this message: “I want them to know everything you invest in and put your time into is not going to always work how you plan. Just don’t stop grinding because it ain’t over.”