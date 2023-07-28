Travis Scott’s latest masterpiece, UTOPIA, is finally available to fans. The new release is a collection of 19 tracks, exploring a new sound for the boundary-pushing superstar. The album arrived after Scott took over theaters nationwide with his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film, which he wrote and directed.

Joining Travis Scott on the UTOPIA album is Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Future, 21 Savage, James Blake, Swae Lee, Bon Iver, Sheck Wes, Teezo Touchdown, KayCyy, and Rob49.

UTOPIA is available at shop.travisscott.com and alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets. You can also press play on the album below.

