Queens rapper MC Shan isn’t happy that fellow MC Nas left him out of the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop show. He took to Instagram to air some grievances with Nas over his lack of inclusion and social media responded by attacking the veteran MC. Produced by Nas’ Mass Appeal, a Hip-Hop 50 Live show will be held at Yankee Stadium on August 11, with performers including Snoop Dogg, T.I., Fat Joe, Eve, Lil Kim, Trina, Common, Slick Rick and more.

While Hip Hop 50 Live will also include pioneers for a Pillar of Hip-Hop set – like Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shanté and others—Shan feels he should have been included.

It all began when MC Shan posted a video advising Nas not to mention his game again.

“I’m sitting here hearing that Nas is doing these muthaf*ckin’ 50th anniversary shows, right? Nas, if you doing 50th anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans, let me tell you something, my n*gga, don’t never mention my muthaf*ckin’ name again. Don’t put my name in ya mouth about nothing, n*gga,” he says in the scathing video. Shan pointed out what he sees as hypocrisy by people reaching out to praise him, but not following it up. “But I’m looking at it like this, n*gga: if you gettin’ n*ggas money on the 50th of Hip Hop, and you glorify me and say, ‘Yo, Shan this,’ and you ain’t call me and say, ‘Yo, Shan, I see what you doing, n*gga.’ “I done did a show with you muthaf*cka, but if you ain’t call me and that whole roster is full, n-gga, don’t never mention my mothaf*ckin’ name.”

Now Shan is clearing up any notions of him wanting anything from Nas he added that bloggers twisted his words.

