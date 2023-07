Many viral moments have originated from famed sportscaster Stephen A. Smith’s distaste in marijuana, particularly for pro athletes, but with cannabis testing becoming less and less stringent, Smith’s opinion is becoming less popular.

With boxing champ Mike Tyson becoming such a formidable figure in canna-business, its a comedic moment watching Smith being convinced by Tyson of marijuana’s health benefits and how the weed could possibly helped the hyped commentator with his perceived “paranoia”.