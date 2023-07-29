Bad Boys 4 has an official release date. Sony Pictures has released its 2024 release schedule, with Bad Boys 4 set for a Father’s Day opening on June 14, 2024.

According to Variety, Bad Boys for Life (Bad Boys 3) directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will return for the fourth film. The movie’s script is from Chris Bremner. The third edition earned $426.5 million at the worldwide box office in winter of 2020.

Additional films from Sony to come next summer will be Venom 3 on July 12, 2024.

In February, Will Smith hit social media and revealed he had linked back up with Martin Lawrence and pre-production on their fourth film is underway.

Back producing are Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Smith for Westbrook, and Chad Oman; executive producing are Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

You can see the reconnecting moment below.