Future has lost his child support battle with his ex Brittni Mealy. The rapper will now pay $5,000 a month to Mealy in support of their 10-year-old son Prince.

According to Radar Online, Future makes over $30,000 a month, while Mealy makes $14,000 a month. The increase was noted to be associated with a “substantial change in the income and financial status of the Father.”

The new number follows a 2021 lawsuit, where Mealy seeked an increase due to a change in her son’s needs. Mealy also stated Future did not “exercise his scheduled parenting time.”

In court, Future argued $3,000 a month was enough to support Prince’s needs and “consistently and timely paid his child support obligation.” Future also attempted to dismiss the entire suit.