LeBron James and his family hit the streets of L.A. for dinner on Friday. Bronny was in attendance with the full James Gang visiting Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

TMZ notes LeBron was arm in arm with Bronny, who was described as “strong and alert.”

UPDATE: Lebron James takes Bronny out for dinner after health scare❤️



Bronny looking strong 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/s6WX3j8BOL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 29, 2023

LeBron James also shared a video of Bronny sitting at a piano at home playing for his brother Bryce and sister Zuri. “We’re here right with you every step of the way,” James wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier reports revealed Bronny James was discharged from the hospital and reportedly back home resting after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday. According to TMZ, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group doctor Merije Chukumerije stated James showed encouraging signs of recovery.

“We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” Chukumerije stated.

LeBron James has issued his first statement following the news of his son, Bronny James, suffering cardiac arrest while practicing for a showcase with the USC Men’s Basketball team. James delivered his message on Twitter: