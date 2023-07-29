Ray Lewis III, the son of Ray Lewis, died from a mix of drugs. Found in the report were fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. According to TMZ Sports, Lewis III’s death is ruled as an accident.

The toxicology report reads Lewis III had alcohol and alprazolam, which is found in brands like Xanax, in his system.

PEOPLE noted Ray’s brother, Raysaan Lewis, sharing news about his brother on Instagram in June.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫,” Rahsaan wrote. “A true angel. I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting.”

“I don’t and I won’t ever have the words man, ’cause this pain right here…” he said. “I love you, I love you, I love you 💫 ❤️.”

Lewis III recently played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League and played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers.