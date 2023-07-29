DaeShawn Forrest has made a stunning entrance with his latest single, “Show Up,” after teasing fans on his Instagram for several weeks. At only 23 years old, DaeShawn exhibits remarkable talent in both rapping and production on this track, showcasing his versatile flow and undeniable passion as he lyrically expresses his unwavering dedication to his craft.

According to DaeShawn, the inspiration for “Show Up” ignited within him like an intense fire, and this explosive energy is palpable in every bar. As the artist himself produced the song, it becomes even more evident that he is a force to be reckoned with, both behind the mic and the mixing board. This single is just a taste of what’s to come, as rumors circulate about an upcoming project dropping in the following months, though no official confirmation has been made by DaeShawn as of yet.

The anticipation for this release had been building since earlier in the summer when DaeShawn shared a behind-the-scenes clip of a music video shoot on his Instagram. In that brief glimpse, he hinted at “great things on the horizon,” and “Show Up” certainly lives up to that promise.

For all music enthusiasts, “Show Up” is now available for download on all major platforms.

Download “Show Up”: https://ingrv.es/show-up-4eb-o

Watch Show Up’s Official Music Video: https://youtu.be/q0w15WErNbA

Follow DaeShawn Forrest on IG: https://www.instagram.com/daeshawnforrest/

Follow DaeShawn Forrest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaeshawnForrest

Follow DaeShawn Forrest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xavierdaeshawn.forrest?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Official Website: http://forevertransparent.com/