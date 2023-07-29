LeBron James will one day have his jersey retired for his contribution to the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda that King James’ jersey would one day hang with Shaq, Kobe, Wilt, Kareem, and Magic.

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Buss said. “I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.”

Recently, LeBron James and his son Bryce hit the gym to work out, wearing USC gear saluting Bronny James. The photos from the hoop session also highlighted King James’ new sneaker, the Nike LeBron 21.

In a photo, Bron gives a side view of the sneaker and holds up the number “21” with his hands. Using Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” James showcased the sneaker, which you can see below.