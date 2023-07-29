Tristan Thompson’s Brother Accuses Khloé Kardashian of Using Their Mother’s Death for a Storyline

Tristan Thompson’s brother, Dishawn Thompson, calls out the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian specifically, for using his mother’s death as a storyline on The Kardashians.

Page Six notes Dishawn’s Instagram stories, the first reading: “Death for a storyline 🤔”

In a follow-up, he wrote, “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie.”

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the death was explored, including the trip to Toronto to support Tristan.

In February, Tristan Thompson continued remembering his late mother Andrea Thompson. Hitting Instagram, Thompson penned a letter apologizing for his faults in being a man and causing her embarrassment.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” Thompson wrote. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up.”

Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly due to a heart attack.

According to TMZ, Andrea had a heart attack in her Toronto home and was transferred to a local hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, the mother of two of Tristan’s children, traveled to Toronto together to be with his family. Khloe and Andrea were believed to have a positive relationship.