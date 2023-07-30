Chef/Culinary Director/Restaurant Consultant Edward ‘Chef Ed’ Brumfield is infamously known for his classic mixtape dinners dedicated to hip hop icons fusing luxury dining and hip hop performances. Stamped as the ticket-of-the-town—Chef Ed keeps his menu and surprises quiet until the evening of his dinners. Easily the best food you may ever taste, he leaves no stone unturned diving in the most inconspicuous flavors. He’s also exercised his skills in many places. The sought after chef has catered luncheons for the former first lady Michelle Obama and worked alongside legends including Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chef Gordon Ramsey, and Iron Chef Jessie Schenker.

Chef Edward Brumfield

Now The Brooklyn heavyweight is putting his own spin on culinary cuisine for the 50h anniversary of hip hop with ‘The Video Box Tape’ Honoring another legend who’s important to the hip hop culture. Ralph McDaniels and Video Music Box is forever stamped in history and still continues to elevate the culture with its documentation of unforgettable moments. Also Hot 97’s own Shani Kulture will be in the building celebrating his own birthday.

CLICK HERE to see Chef Ed’s Vol.4 Nas Tribute.

You never know who may show up—you don’t want to miss this upcoming dinner!

CLICK HERE for more.

Chef Ed’s Mixtape Dinner Presents The Video Box Tape Date: August 12th 2023

Location: Olly Olly Market

601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

Time: 7pm – 11pm

Hosted By: Hot 97’s Shani Kulture & Chef Ed

Details: Music by DJ Rob Dinero, Food & Drink curated by Chef Ed with Olly Olly vendor’s, Special guest appearances and performances, Art by This Respek Wear, Live Artwork by Jay

Check out some dishes from one of his previous mixtape dinners.

Liquid Swords

corn soup, squid ink meringue , roasted swordfish, grilled corn, chili oil, mint

artist: Genius/GZA

album: Liquid Swords (1995)

song: Liquid Swords

T-Bone Steak, Cheese Eggs, And Welch’s Grape

28 days dry aged ribeye, white cheddar, fried eggs, big poppa sauce.

artist: The Notorious B.I.G.

album: Ready To die (1994)

song: Big Poppa