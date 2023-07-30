*WE tv has teamed with hip-hop influencers “Toya & Reginae,” for a new reality series that will debut next month and stream on the popular AMC Networks platform ALLBLK.

Toya and her daughter Reginae are Atlanta’s most dynamic mother-daughter duo and they’re set to take fans inside their personal lives and family drama.

Per the news release, the six, one-hour episodes unpack Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter’s ups and downs. The powerful pair are no strangers to the spotlight…every tweet, comment or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs, but what their fans see on social media is just scratching the surface.

“On each episode of Toya & Reginae, fans will get to peek behind the curtain and see who they truly are – what’s happening in their love lives, how they balance those relationships along with their exciting and demanding careers, and of course their relationship with each other. As happy as they appear on social media, in reality, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos as they navigate their complex family dynamic,” per the synopsis.

“Toya & Reginae” will premiere on WE tv Thursday, August 24 at 9 pm ET