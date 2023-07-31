JAY-Z has always had an affinity for sports. Hov is now targeting ownership in a major soccer franchise.

According to Football365, JAY-Z is looking to purchase the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team from British billionaire Joe Lewis, who is currently facing 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy. Lewis was arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday for his insider trading tips.

Lewis was released on $300 million bond, in which he placed a yacht and private aircraft for collateral. He must now remain in the United States.

Enter Hov, who will look to acquire the soccer franchise if Lewis is convicted. Hov is reportedly “preparing an audacious bid” to buy the team. Hov would be joined by a “group of American investors” who would be able to acquire the Premier League team.

“More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – are now under US ownership and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs,” a source close to Hov said.