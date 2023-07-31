Keke Palmer has gone blonde. Hitting Instagram, Palmer showed off a new platinum blond look. Captioning the picture, Palmer wrote, “That time I went blonde.”

Keke Palmer’s new blond look aligns with an industry trend following the success of the Barbie movie.

The beauty world is experiencing a Barbie revolution as the iconic doll’s influence permeates beauty and wellness routines. Consumers are embracing Barbie-pink nail art, “Barbie blonde” hair color, and themed services that evoke nostalgia in their self-care practices.

Fresha, the leading marketplace and booking software for the beauty industry, has witnessed an astounding 508% year-on-year increase in Barbie-inspired services offered by salons. From June 19th to July 19th, 2023, bookings for Barbie-themed treatments like pink hair and nails and platinum blonde makeovers rose by 83% year-on-year.

Google Trends data shows a remarkable 323% surge in “Barbie” searches from July 2022 to July 2023, largely fueled by the highly anticipated Barbie movie release, which has significantly influenced global beauty and wellness trends.

On TikTok, the #barbie hashtag has taken off, with over 3 million posts in the past 30 days. Additionally, Barbie-related beauty hashtags have amassed a staggering 171 million views, showcasing the trend’s widespread popularity.

Salons worldwide are capitalizing on the hype, with London’s Proper Salon launching a limited-time pop-up offering unique Barbie-inspired services like Barbie Tooth Gems and Barbie Nail Art, all bookable on the Fresha marketplace.

This phenomenon highlights how pop culture profoundly impacts consumer behavior in the beauty industry and demonstrates how businesses like Fresha Partners are embracing trends to provide personalized customer experiences.

Last week, Keke Palmer revealed her decision to “explore her life” regarding her sexuality. Speaking on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Keke Palmer spoke about stopping overthinking and just living.

“Why am I overthinking this?” Palmer noted. “I guess you get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Earlier in life, Palmer revealed she avoided her feelings and didn’t “live out” her desires in her relationships.

“There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it,’” Palmer said. “Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

Palmer added she has open support from her parents, citing them to have a “whoever cares” demeanor.