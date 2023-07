Marvel is preparing fans to get ready to reenter the world of Loki. Marvel Studios and DIsney+ have dropped a new poster showing Miss Minutes and Loki in various editions going in a circle. The opening season of the series was the first introduction of supervillain Kang the Conqueror, who appears as “He Who Remains.” Kang would appear as the main villain of the third Ant-Man film, which was released earlier this year and is expected to be featured prominently throughout the franchise’s future.