On Saturday, August 26th, Philadelphia will be center stage in the world’s largest breaking (or breakdancing) competition, as the prestigious Red Bull BC One competition concludes its 2023 U.S. run with its annual National Final and Red Bull BC One Camp. The weekend will convene the nation’s best in breaking, including regional winners and runner-ups from the Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York qualifiers, and a line-up of esteemed invited contestants (wildcards).

Competitors will go head-to-head in a knockout tournament for the opportunity to be crowned the Red Bull BC One U.S. B-Boy and B-Girl champions, and secure their spot in the road to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2023 in Paris, France, taking place on October 21st at the Stade Roland-Garros Stadium.

Leading up to the main event, Red Bull will host a series of panels, workshops, and battles led by some of the best names in breaking and hip-hop. Celebrating the diversity of breaking culture and its contribution to hip-hop, programming will include a battle workshop hosted by top Dutch breaker and 3x Red Bull BC One World Champion Menno, a Pride in Break couch session with LGBTQ+ breakers including B-Girl Rascal Randi, B-Girl Beta, B-Boy Dosu, and B-Boy Wicket, and a Bonnie & Clyde exhibition battle.

Advertisement

As the competition sets its sights on the historic 20th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final and the golden anniversary of Hip-Hop on August 11th, the 2023 Red Bull BC One season celebrates Red Bull’s legacy in breaking and over two decades of supporting the global break community.

The 2023 Red Bull BC One Cypher USA is open to the public. Tickets and camp registration can be accessed here.