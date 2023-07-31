Stephen A. Smith is back on the apology train, this time issuing a message to Kim Kardashian after he tweeted asking if she was a prostitute.

Stephen A. Smith facing backlash for a tweet asking if Kim Kardashian is a “prostitute” and is Kris Jenner a “pimp” 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/GmKXrgt6qw — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) July 29, 2023

In promoting an episode of his podcast, Smith asked, “Is Kim Kardashian a ‘prostitute’?” Followed by, “Is Kris Jenner a ‘pimp.” The tweets were created to give a lead into the episode’s content, which examines Ray J speaking about the origins of their sex tape.

Responding to Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley, who called him out, Stephen A stated it was a “clerical error.”

“That is being corrected right now as we speak,” Smith tweeted. “And for the record, I don’;t think of @KimKardshian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue.”