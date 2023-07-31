Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is available worldwide and is expected to top the Billboard Charts. HitsDailyDouble projects the new album to have a first-week streaming total of 245-275K. The album was streamed to 100 million teams in the U.S. on the first release day.

In addition, Scott has physicals of the album in various bundle packs being sold through his website to his rabid fan base. That total is believed to spike the overall number and near the 500K mark.

The new release is a collection of 19 tracks, exploring a new sound for the boundary-pushing superstar. The album arrived after Scott took over theaters nationwide with his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film, which he wrote and directed.

Joining Travis Scott on the UTOPIA album is Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Future, 21 Savage, James Blake, Swae Lee, Bon Iver, Sheck Wes, Teezo Touchdown, KayCyy, and Rob49.

UTOPIA is available at shop.travisscott.com and alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets. You can also press play on the album below.