Multi-platinum rapper/producer Vic Mensa has released “Eastside Girl,” his third major song of the year, via Roc Nation. Vic teamed with fellow Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and producer Ty Dolla $ign for the house-influenced anthem, tapping into his long running love affair with the genre that began with his evergreen fan favorite 2014 single “Down On My Luck” (he recently showcased his skills as a DJ in a clip where he mashed up the two songs here). Speaking of the innate chemistry of the collaboration Vic states, “Ty is one of my favorite musicians and people to collaborate with. I pulled up to his studio to give him some of my weed brand 93BOYZ and he was working on a bunch of House music. I’ve been wanting to return to House ever since I made ‘Down On My Luck’ so it just made a lot of sense. Ty had played the guitar line already and it was giving me a surf-rock vibe so I started going a California direction with the lyrics then I programmed some House drums and samples. We were really just smoking and vibing and Eastside Girl is what came out.”