Last week Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Raymond ‘Benzino’ Scott saw his daughter, rapper Coi Leray, perform for the first time since their estranged relationship went public.

Now Benzino reveals through tears he was hurt when Coi called him a dead beat dad. Coi Leray and Benzino have publicly called each other out online and went back & forth over the years. Benzino famously leaked news of a Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray collaboration before she was able to release it allegedly causing Nicki to almost pull the record, She’s said the rapper was absent in her life, but Benzino disagreed.

Watch below:

