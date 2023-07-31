Cardi. B recently went viral for a video that shows her throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who threw a drink at the award-winning emcee while she was on stage performing her smash hit “Bodak Yellow”. Just a day later, the reality vixen turned Hip Hop superstar hurled her mic again, but this time at her own DJ during a performance in Las Vegas.

Cardi is seen in the latest video throwing her microphone again southpaw style at someone out of the frame, who witnesses claim was her DJ who caught the wrath of Cardi’s onstage tantrum at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday night. In an extended video, Cardi is seen saying something to the DJ, who played “Jealousy”, her single with her husband Offset. The mic went flying in his direction shortly after.

See the latest video HERE.

