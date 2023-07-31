Young Thug’s legal representation attempts to stop prosecutors from displaying a video of a co-defendant’s arrest during the trial. According to WSB-TV, attorneys are attempting to suppress the arrest video of Shannon Stillwell.

Stillwell was arrested for murder on March 17, 2022. The arrest occurred during a religious ceremony involving the alleged sacrifice of goats. The legal team states showing that the video will only provide prejudice against Stillwell and Young Thug.

Young Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, and Stillwell are two of eight on a RICO indictment of the YOung SLime Life gang. The trial has been in jury selection since January.

According to several reports, a court hearing occurred today (July 21) in which Young Thug and his lawyers requested a bond but was once again denied. This means the 31-year-old trap rapper will remain in custody throughout the YSL RICO trial.

Thug’s lawyers argued that the alleged YSL leader’s health was suffering, stating, “This lifestyle has caused physical harm to Mr. Williams.” They also said that his prior kidney problems and food with little nutrition in jail had caused their client to gain excessive weight. The judge denied their bond motion because he stated he was concerned about Thug’s influence.

Yak Gotti’s bond motion was also denied, with the court citing that Gotti was a flight risk and mentioned an alleged physical confrontation with another inmate. His attorneys argued that Fulton County Jail staff members assaulted Gotti, but their claims were unfounded.

