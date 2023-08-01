After ESPN’s recent decision to lay off NBA analyst Mark Jackson, an unexpected offer has come his way. Adult webcam site CamSoda has extended a jaw-dropping $1,000,000 offer to Jackson to provide play-by-play analysis during their live cam shows.

In a quirky twist, the company has even suggested that Jackson can use his famous catchphrase, “Grown Man Move,” during sensational moments when couples perform intimate acts.

The offer adds an amusing and unconventional dimension to Jackson’s career options, leaving fans and the industry curious about his response to this unique proposition.

Advertisement

CamSoda’s Vice President, Daryn Parker, penned a letter to Jackson:

Dear Mark Jackson, My condolences on being laid off by ESPN and vacating your role as an NBA analyst at the worldwide leader in sports. Now that you’re out of a job and in search of work, I’d like to formally extend you an offer. We here at CamSoda – an adult webcam site – would like to hire you as the company’s first-ever play-by-play announcer for adult cam shows. You’d call private cam sessions just like you had been calling NBA games, commentating on the action playing out in front of your very eyes. You can even use your catchphrase, “Grown Man Move” for sensational moments during couples shows when the man bangs down low and goes strong to the hole. In return for hiring you as CamSoda’s play-by-play announcer – a role you would have to serve for one full year – we’d be willing to compensate you up to $1,000,000. Please take some time to consider my offer. I’d like to get you back on the mic and calling the…action…ASAP. – Daryn Parker, CamSoda Vice President

Mark Jackson was let go by ESPN on Monday (July 31). His departure highlights a complete switch of the flagship team for the company’s NBA coverage. Previously, ESPN let go of Jeff Van Gundy during a massive run of layoffs.

According to the New York Post, Van Gundy and Jackson will be replaced by Doris Burke and Roc Rivers, making a new three-man team with Mike Breen. ESPN did not offer a statement.

On Monday, Jackson released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: “This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN. Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years. … It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, and learn so much from them. Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m so proud of the work she continues to do. … To all of the staff and crew, that may have never been seen on camera…please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated.”

The statement in full is available below.