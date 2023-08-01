Euphoria star Angus Cloud died at the age of 25 on July 31. With his death rippling across the entertainment industry, Drake, producer for Euphoria, offered a salute to Cloud.

Drake posted a picture of Cloud to his Instagram story, penning “Good soul 😢🕊️.”

Drake via his IG story — RIP Angus Cloud 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8YmVv319aM — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 1, 2023

Cloud’s family released a statement after news broke of his death:

