Erykah Badu, like the rest of the Internet, has seen looks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, and she thinks they look quite familiar to the items she has worn. Hitting Instagram, Badu drew comparisons to Queen Bey.

“Hmmm,” Badu wrote on Instagram sharing pictures of her and Bey. “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

Page Six notes Badu also commented, “I’m flattered” on a picture on Beyoncé’s page.

Badu was specifically pointing to the oversized hats which she wore. Beyoncé started wearing big hats during the “Formation” era in 2016.

You can see the point below. Does Badu have a point?