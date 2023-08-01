Flo Milli has announced her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, which is set to be released via RCA Records later this summer. To kick off the album’s anticipation, she has shared its first single and music video, titled “Fruit Loop,” produced by YoungFyre. The track embodies Flo Milli’s trademark confidence and premiered on Apple’s Daily New Music feature.

Fine Ho, Stay follows the success of Milli’s debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here? (2020), and her critically acclaimed debut album, You Still Here, Ho? (2022). The upcoming album stays true to her style, showcasing her mainstream stardom potential.

Earlier this year, Flo Milli made her impressive Coachella debut, dazzling the audience with a high-energy performance, and even collaborated with Monaleo for their hit single “We Not Humping.” The track has garnered over 50 million streams and views worldwide. With her new album on the horizon, it’s clear that Flo Milli is here to stay and make her mark in the music industry.

You can hear “Fruit Loop” below.