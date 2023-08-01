Straight from Queens, NY comes the first ever Cormega Action Figure by ground breaking hip-hop collectable brand HipHopToyz.



This figure has been released in celebration of the 22 year anniversary of Cormega’s classic debut studio album ‘The Realness‘ released on July 24th, 2001.



The album features guest appearances from Mobb Deep and Tragedy Khadafi, as well as production from Havoc of Mobb Deep, J-Love, and The Alchemist, among others.

The album was critically acclaimed from fans and media and solidified Mega’s spotin Hip-Hop’s elite lyricists reaching number 4 on Billboards Independent album charts and number 24 on Billboards Top R&B/HipHop Albums.



For more info on the official CORMEGA Action Figure contact Trent at info@hiphoptoyz.com