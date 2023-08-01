Lil Kim Says Edits on Her Forthcoming Autobiography Are Done

Lil Kim is getting ready to introduce her fans to the full range of her world. Hitting Instagram, The Queen Bee announced that the edits of her autobiography are complete.

Titled The Queen Bee, Lil Kim revealed the edits are done, with Marc Jacobs on the foreword and assisted by a former journalist of The Source, Kathy Iandoli.

“It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done 🙌 Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward,” Kim wrote.

