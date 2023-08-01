Mark Jackson has been let go by ESPN. His departure highlights a complete switch of the flagship team for the company’s NBA coverage. Previously, ESPN let go of Jeff Van Gundy during a massive run of layoffs.

According to the New York Post, Van Gundy and Jackson will be replaced by Doris Burke and Roc Rivers, making a new three-man team with Mike Breen. ESPN did not offer a statement.

On Monday, Jackson released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: “This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN. Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years. … It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, and learn so much from them. Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m so proud of the work she continues to do. … To all of the staff and crew, that may have never been seen on camera…please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated.”

The statement in full is available below.