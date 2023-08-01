Offset Says Cardi B Didn’t Cheat on Him, He Just Had Too Much Casamigos

Offset is officially backtracking accusations of Cardi B cheating on him. At the end of June, Offset got the timeline in an uproar by suggesting Cardi B cheated on him, getting a response from the rap queen via Twitter spaces. Cardi would say, “Stop acting stupid.”

Cardi B opened the audio stream by singing Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated” before giving a more formal statement.

“Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all,” Cardi said. “I’m fuckin Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t fuckin no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t fuck nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me.”

Now, Offset revealed to Angela Yee the moment sparked because he had too much tequila in his system.

“That post, to be honest, that’s my wife, I love her to death,” Offset opened. If you got a New York woman, you got a pitbull at the mouth. We was going back and forth, I like a lil Casamigos, I was lit and I said, ‘watch this.’ I love my wife at the end of the day but she crazy man.”

Cardi’s message came after a post-and-delete from Offset, which Cardi says stems from another Twitter Spaces chat.

Offset with a post and delete alleging that Cardi B cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/jH5K40M02w — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) June 26, 2023

So OffSet was just pissed because Cardi B said on twitter spaces the other day that if she broke up with her man she’d only get an upgrade… 😭😭



This was after people were harassing her to get a divorce pic.twitter.com/EyxwLGx6A5 — MAD? HURT? ™ (@cardisbirkin) June 26, 2023

Offset is taking it to a new level, dropping off the single for “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B. The video opens with Jamie Lee Curtis narrating the drama. The two directly address the issues between the two in the bars. In the visual, Offset evokes Jodi from Baby Boy, leaving the crib and hopping on his bike to ride through the streets of LA.

Keeping it to the Baby Boy theme, Cardi B calls her homegirl to complain, who happened to be the original Yvette, Taraji P. Henson.

After an impressive opening run from Offset, including a beat transition that forces a head nod, Cardi B tags in for a float of her own, adding on to her impressive run of features through 2023.

“Jealousy” is the first single from Offset’s forthcoming album. You can see the Offset directed video below.