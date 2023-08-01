Casanova is behind bars, serving a 15-year sentence in a court case that labeled the rapper as a “high-profile leader of a vicious street gang.” Giving an update on Casanova’s condition is Slowbucks, who shared a Facetime to his Instagram Stories.

“Don’t believe the hype,” Slowbucks wrote, HipHopDX notes. “My guy in great standards and in great spirits. Free @bigcasanova_2x.”

Casanova "in great spirits" despite 15 year prison sentence, says Slowbucks https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/7J6rhKlaSQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 31, 2023

Casanova has officially been sentenced and now his legal team has officially filed an appeal. The Brooklyn rapper was viciously slashed across his face right before sentencing and his lawyer feels jail is not safe for him following his denouncement of the Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

According to HotNewHipHop, Casanova’s lawyer James Kousouros mentioned that because the Brooklyn rapper (real name Caswell Senior) denounced his formal ties to the Gorilla Stone Nation gang, his sentence should be reduced.

“The fact is that Mr. Senior stayed in this gang as it furthered his rap career,” Casanova’s lawyers said. “As he gained moderate success and then a recording contract with Roc Nation, he increasingly separated himself from the gang’s activities despite remaining a member.”

Casanova received 188 months or 15 years behind bars on June 27 from U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern. Included in the crimes he’s accused of are a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018 and conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release at the time. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.”

He continued: “Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Casanova was the 12th defendant in the Gorilla Stone case to have been sentenced. Five more defendants have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

After he received the sentence he took to to Twitter and issued a short message, saying, “Everything to the chin, Nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over ya heads.”

Prior to his sentencing, Cas was assaulted in a bloody prison altercation that took place at Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, New Jersey in early June.