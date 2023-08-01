When Summer Walker and Lil Meech went public with their relationships, fans couldn’t get enough! While the linkup between the R&B songstress and BMF star was unexpected, the internet quickly accepted the love affair as fans could only sit back and wish for the best.

Now, it seems Summer Walker is fed up with Lil Meech’s shenanigans. Sharing to her 5.7 million followers on Instagram, the “Girls Need Love” recording artist shared her thoughts on Instagram Story: “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t.” This seemingly alludes to Jayda Cheaves’ relationship with Lil Baby, which ended up in a split.

Summer Walker seemingly have broken up with Lil Meech: “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t” pic.twitter.com/u5MNVu6EU7 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 31, 2023

In fact, Jayda entered the chat on The Shade Room, commenting, ““I learned my lesson after ONE kid. Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO 😭”

Advertisement

Summer Walker continued on her Story: “It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

On the next slide, Summer Walker confirmed by writing, “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

To further fuel the fire, Summer Walker proceeded to post a 54-second clip from her interview with Yung Miami, touching on what she won’t put up with in a relationship.

Just earlier this month, a woman named Tiffany Marie DM’ed Summer Walker on Instagram, claiming she was pregnant with Lil Meech’s child. She wrote, “Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs. Me and Meech have been seeing each other for the past four months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me.”

Meech then took things into his own hands, responding to Tiffany via Summer’s IG. He wrote: “Bitch, why are you lying. This meech. You don’t know me. Stop playing before I have somebody at your job.”

Sadly, this wasn’t the first time Meech had been caught in infidelity. And now, looks like Summer Walker is moving on to bigger and better things.