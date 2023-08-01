Usher is getting back to the music. Hitting Instagram, Usher has announced a new single, “Good Good,” and enlists the help of 21 Savage and Summer Walker. The single is announced to be released on this Friday.

Previously, Rémy Martin, the esteemed Cognac Fine Champagne producer, has joined forces with Grammy award-winning global superstar Usher to launch their captivating new global campaign titled “Life is a Melody.” This innovative collaboration combines the rich notes of Rémy Martin’s Cognac and the melodic artistry of Usher’s music in a harmonious celebration of life.

Under the theme “Life is a Melody,” the campaign highlights the power of harmonious connections, drawing inspiration from the idea that a beautiful melody is crafted through the fusion of ideas, encounters, influences, and experiences. The visuals and movements featured in the campaign resemble musical notes, encapsulating everyday elements infused with the essence of music.

Advertisement

In a tantalizing teaser, Usher offers a sneak peek of a new song, “Comin’ Home,” from his highly-anticipated album. The creative visuals showcase Usher at a piano that embraces Rémy Martin’s prestigious 1738 Accord Royal and XO bottles.

“As an artist, I’ve always drawn creative inspiration from different facets of life that are expressed through my music,” says Usher. “I’m incredibly excited to continue my partnership with Rémy Martin, representing their exceptional cognac expressions of 1738 Accord Royal and now, for the first time Rémy Martin XO, sharing an exclusive preview of my new music in a campaign that captures the breadth and endless possibilities of beautiful composition and marvelous melody.”

“The ‘Life is a Melody’ campaign embodies the fusion of Rémy Martin’s exquisite cognac, the enchantment of music, and the art of roller skating,” says Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President of Luxury Brands at Rémy Cointreau Americas. “This campaign, and the introduction of the Rémy Après Skate and cocktail experience underscores our timeless dedication to the culture of music and to our consumers who value exceptional experiences and the unparalleled craftsmanship of Rémy Martin.”

Rémy Martin and Usher will embark on a nationwide tour across the United States as part of their campaign, celebrating Usher’s deep connection to skate culture. The “4 on the Floor” pop-up skate experiences will be held in cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Atlanta, combining Usher’s passion for music with the vibrant skate communities. Each skate event will feature a Rémy Après Skate speakeasy, providing guests with an immersive cocktail experience. The specialty cocktails will showcase Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO, including the UR Way and a trio of Rémy XO Old Fashioned variations.

Furthermore, Rémy Martin will unveil captivating out-of-home (OOH) experiences in New York and Chicago. Using projection mural mapping, these innovative displays will immerse viewers in a sensory journey where music and cognac beautifully merge. The OOH concept will showcase music notes, emphasizing the harmony between music and cognac. The murals will be displayed in New York from July 24 to Aug.20, 2023, and in Chicago from Sept. 18 to Oct. 22, 2023.