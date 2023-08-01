On Saturday, history was made as Afrobeats sensation Wizkid took the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, becoming the first African artist to perform and sell out the prestigious venue for his “More Love, Less Ego” tour’s European leg. Wizkid wowed the crowd with his electrifying performances, donning stylish outfits, including a red Balmain ensemble and a white Fendi two-piece set complemented by jewelry from Elliot Elliante.

The show was a triumphant return to London for Wizkid, who previously had a record-breaking three-date sold-out run at London’s O2 Arena in 2021. The audience was treated to an unforgettable night, with DJ Skyla Tylaa, The Cavemen, and Masego delivering spectacular opening sets before the Starboy graced the stage. Wizkid performed tracks from his latest album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and captivated the crowd with renditions of his timeless classics.

After the show, Wizkid was presented with a prestigious Brit Billion award, recognizing his achievement of surpassing 1 billion streams in the UK. He now joins an elite group of artists to perform at Tottenham Stadium this year alongside the likes of Beyoncé and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. The night showcased Wizkid’s global influence and solidified his status as a trailblazing artist in the music industry.

