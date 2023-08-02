Whisky brand Mercer + Prince has unveiled its debut campaign, “Carefully Crafted,” featuring its founder, A$AP Rocky. In a captivating video, A$AP Rocky takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey through the creation of Mercer + Prince. He walks us through the meticulous process, from arriving at the Mercer + Prince lab to showcasing the core elements that make up each bottle – the artifacts, sculpting, aroma, and packaging. The clever twist on his name, A$AP (artifacts, sculpting, aroma, and packaging), highlights the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship.

Excitingly, Mercer + Prince has expanded to new markets, and whisky enthusiasts and A$AP Rocky fans can now find the brand in Boston, MA, and Jackson, MS, bringing the total to 11 states. The whisky has been spotted in the hands of A-list celebrities like Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and A$AP Ferg, among others, as it gains popularity worldwide.

Since its launch in March 2022, Mercer + Prince has been reshaping the spirits industry, combining art and culture into A$AP Rocky’s first liquor brand. The bottle’s innovative design, conceived from a napkin sketch by A$AP Rocky himself, includes two cups on both ends for sharing a drink with a friend. The whisky is expertly crafted, distilled from Canadian and Japanese whiskies, and aged in American White Oak barrels, resulting in an approachable and smooth flavor perfect for those venturing into the world of whisky.

